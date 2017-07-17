Vice Presidential election 2017: Venkaiah Naidu is NDA pick, PM Narendra Modi takes to Twitter to send his congratulations

NDA Vice Presidential candidate Venkaiah Naidu with PM Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah at the party headquarters. (ANI)

Vice Presidential election 2017: Union minister Venkaiah Naidu has been named as the NDA pick in a meeting attended by all the senior members of the alliance today in Delhi. While Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah officially announced the name of Naidu, PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter to convey his congratulations later. PM Modi tweeted this message: “The years of Parliamentary experience @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu has will help him discharge the important role of Rajya Sabha Chairperson.” PM Modi started his message by first saying, “I know @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu for years. Have always admired his hardwork & tenacity. A fitting candidate for the office of Vice President.” Thereafter PM highlighted Venkaiah’s stature as a respected man who has contributed immensely to the nation. PM added, “A farmer’s son, @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu brings years of experience in public life and is admired across the political spectrum.”

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led NDA announced Venkaiah Naidu as their candidate for the next vice president of India to succeed current incumbent Hamid Ansari. The decision was taken after PM Narendra Modi chaired the BJP Parliamentary Board meet. Announcing the big development, BJP chief Amit Shah said, “Naidu has been picked as NDA candidate.” The BJP chief further said that Naidu will fill his nomination for the post on Tuesday at 11 AM.

Besides the PM, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also congratulates Naidu and called it a “matter of great happiness”. Talking to news agency ANI, the MP CM said that “a farmer’s son will become the next Vice President, Venkaiah ji is a dedicated person.” Andhra Pradesh Chieh Minister Chandrababu Naidu too expressed happiness over the decision. The CM said that “experienced and veteran Venkaiah Naidu is suitable for the role of vice president in all ways” to ANI.