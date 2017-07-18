Vice Presidential Election 2017: Opposition in India is a very large entity, says Gopalkrishna Gandhi ahead of filing nomination

Vice Presidential Election 2017: Gopalkrishna Gandhi, opposition backed candidate for post of Vice President, will file his nomination today. (ANI image)

Vice Presidential Election 2017: Gopalkrishna Gandhi, opposition backed candidate for post of Vice President, will file his nomination today. Ahead of filing nomination, Gandhi has said the Opposition in India is a very large entity and 18 parties have asked him to be their candidate. He said that he had accepted the invitation with a sense of gratitude and responsibility, as per ANI report. Gandhi will fight against former Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu who was nominated by BJP as NDA candidate. The vice presidential election is scheduled to be held on August 5.

It has been learned that Gandhi will file his nomination papers in the presence of top Congress leaders including party president Sonia Gandhi and vice president Rahul Gandhi. Gopalkrishna Gandhi, whose candidature was endorsed by 18 non-NDA parties, including the JD-U, will also be accompanied by top opposition leaders, including those from the Left parties and TMC. “I will file my nomination papers on Tuesday,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

According to PTI report, the original plan was to file the papers yesterday but it was delayed by a day in view of the presidential election.

His name was earlier approved unanimously on July 11 at a meeting of 18 opposition parties chaired by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, which was also attended by the JD-U.

The JD-U had broken ranks with the opposition on the presidential election when it decided to support the ruling NDA’s nominee Ram Nath Kovind. Gopalkrishna Gandhi will also start his campaign soon after filing his nomination.