Vice Presidential Election 2017: Opposition choice an insult to Mahatma Gandhi, says BJP leader

The opposition’s decision to field Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson, Gopalkrishna Gandhi, as their joint candidate for the post of vice president is an “insult to the father of the nation”, said a Telangana BJP leader. Congress and its “cronies” picking the kin of Mahatma “who is slated to lose” is an insult to the father of the nation, Telangana BJP spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao said. He alleged that the Congress betrayed Mahatma Gandhi by using his last name. Terming the party as “selfish and opportunistic” party, Rao said the Congress picked Gandhi’s kin to “victimise him for political expediency”.

“Congress did not think of (a) Gandhi kin or Meira Kumar as president and vice president (during UPA-1 and UPA-2 regime). It is cheap and low politics,” he added. Eighteen opposition parties today chose former West Bengal governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi as their joint candidate for vice president. Meira Kumar is the opposition’s nominee for the presidential polls.