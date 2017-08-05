Vice-Presidential Election 2017: Majority of parties support my candidature, asserts M Venkaiah Naidu

M Venkaiah Naidu. (PTI)

NDA’s Vice Presidential candidate M. Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday said he was “a non-party man” and that majority of the parties supported his candidature. “I am confident that they all will vote today (Saturday),” Naidu told the media after leaving his residence for the Parliament to participate in the voting process. Naidu said he was not contesting against anybody — individual or party. “I am contesting for the post of Vice President.” The 68-year-old said he was known to all members of the Parliament and this was the reason that he did not campaign. The former Union Minister was on July 17 fielded against Opposition candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi for the post of Vice President. The voting to choose the Vice President of India began in the Parliament at 10 am.