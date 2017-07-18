Vice Presidential Election 2017 Live Update: Venkaiah Naidu, Gopalkrishna Gandhi to file nomination today

Vice Presidential Election 2017 Live Update: NDA nominee Venkaiah Naidu and opposition-backed Gopalkrishna Gandhi will file nomination today in New Delhi.

Vice Presidential Election 2017 Live Update: NDA nominee Venkaiah Naidu and opposition-backed Gopalkrishna Gandhi will file nomination today in New Delhi. The vice presidential election is scheduled to be held on August 5. Former Union Minister and veteran politician Naidu was nominated by BJP yesterday. Gandhi’s name was approved unanimously on July 11 at a meeting of 18 opposition parties, including JD(U), chaired by Congress President Sonia Gandhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had described 68-year-old Naidu as a farmer’s son who brings years of experience in public life and is admired across the political spectrum. Gandhi has said the Opposition in India is a very large entity and 18 parties have asked him to be their candidate.

10:55 am: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has announced support of the AIADMK faction led by him for National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) Vice Presidential candidate M Venkaiah Naidu.

10:52 am: According to PTI report, the original plan was for Gandhi to file the papers yesterday but it was delayed by a day in view of the presidential election.

10:48 am: The JD-U had broken ranks with the opposition on the presidential election when it decided to support the ruling NDA’s nominee Ram Nath Kovind. Gopalkrishna Gandhi will also start his campaign soon after filing his nomination.

10:45 am: Earlier in the day, NDA Vice Presidential candidate Venkaiah Naidu met veteran BJP leaders Murli Manohar Joshi and LK Advani.

10:43 AM: Venkaiah Naidu arrives in Parliament to file nomination.

10:40 AM: It has been learned that Gopalkrishna Gandhi will file his nomination papers in the presence of top Congress leaders including party president Sonia Gandhi and vice president Rahul Gandhi.

10:37 AM: Gopalkrishna Gandhi, whose candidature was endorsed by 18 non-NDA parties, including the JD-U, will also be accompanied by top opposition leaders, including those from the Left parties and TMC. “I will file my nomination papers on Tuesday,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

10:30 AM: His name was earlier approved unanimously on July 11 at a meeting of 18 opposition parties chaired by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, which was also attended by the JD-U.