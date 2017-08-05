Vice Presidential election 2017: I am non-party man, confident of getting MP’s support, says NDA nominee Venkaiah Naidu

NDA's nominee Venkaiah Naidu today said he is now a "non-party man" and exuded confidence in getting support from Members of Parliament (MPs) casting their vote to elect the Vice-President of the country.

NDA’s nominee Venkaiah Naidu today said he is now a “non-party man” and exuded confidence in getting support from Members of Parliament (MPs) casting their vote to elect the Vice-President of the country. “There is no my party or your party. Now I am a non-party man. Majority of political parties in India are supporting my candidature. I am confident that they will all vote in the election,” he told reporters here. Naidu said he is known to all his MPs in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. “That is why I am not campaigning also or canvassing also. I have written a polite letter to everybody. The response is very good. People are appreciative of my letter. I am confident they will all support me,” he said. Naidu is pitted against the Opposition candidate Gopal Krishna Gandhi in the election.

“I don’t want to make any comments against anybody. I am not contesting against any body. I am contesting for the vice-president of India nominated by a number of political parties. My contest is not against any individual or any party,” Naidu said. He said it is better to avoid talking of politics on this election as this was not a party election but for the “august post of vice-president of India”. Naidu, who is a Rajya Sabha member, also cast his vote.The opposition’s candidate Gandhi said the most important issue before the country is of social cohesion and growing intolerance. “There is a growing intolerance amongst people. And it is not their own intolerance because our people are a very tolerant people. Our people do not want any friction. They want to live in peace and harmony,” he said.