Vice presidential election 2017: Election Commission sets August 5 date for poll; result on same day

Vice presidential election 2017: The Election Commission on Thursday has released the schedule for the election of the Vice President of India. The election for the Vice President will be held on August 5. The results of the election will also be declared on the same day. The election for the Vice President will be held after the Presidential elections, which will be held on July 17. The tenure of the incumbent Vice President, Hamid Ansari, will end on August 10.

Announcing the election schedule, Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi said that the last date for the election will be July 18, the process itself will begin on July 4. The scrutiny of the nomination will take place the next day on July 19 and the last ay for the withdrawal of the nomination will be on July 21. On August 5, the election day, voting will take place between 10 AM and 5 PM.

The Vice President will be chosen by members of both houses of Parliament. A total of 790 members, from both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha, can take part in the elections. The election will be conducted through a secret ballot.

Even as the EC declareds the schedule for the Vice Presidential elections the race for the Presidential elections is heating up. Bharatiya Janata Party’s Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind is on a nation wide tour in an attempt to garner support from various parties. Kovind met PDP chief and J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who assured the BJP candidate her full support. Meanwhile, opposition’s Presidential candidate filed her nomination on Tuesday.