Venkaiah Naidu versus Gopalkrishna Gandhi: 10 things to know about Vice Presidential election 2017

Vice-Presidential election 2017: India is set to get its next Vice-President this evening. While former Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu is BJP-led NDA candidate, a united opposition has nominated Gopalkrishna Gandhi. Members of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will cast their votes. Polling will commence at 10 am at Parliament and will culminate at 5 pm. The ruling BJP-led NDA dispensation has a majority in the lower House and wants to make sure that no embarrassing situation like cross-voting takes place. During Presidential election, ruling party of Odisha, BJD, and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) had thrown their weight behind NDA candidate, and now President, Ramnath Kovind. However, both the parties have announced that they would be backing Gandhi.

The candidate who bags 50 per cent plus one vote of the total valid votes cast will be declared as the winner. The Vice-President holds the second highest Constitutional post in India after President. he is also the ex-officio chairperson of Rajya Sabha.

Take a look at who is eligible for the post of Vice President

1. A person will be eligible for election as Vice-President if he is a citizen of India. He must be 35-years-old. The Vice-President has to be qualified for election as a member of the Council of States.

2. A Vice Presidential candidate needs 20 electors as proposers and at least another 20 electors as seconders for his nomination. The candidate also has to make a security deposit of Rs. 15,000.

3. A person will not be considered as eligible for election as Vice-President if he holds any office of profit under the central or state governments or under any Local or other Authority subject to the control of any of said governments, according to ANI.

4. However, a person will be deemed to hold any office of profit by reason only that he is the President or Vice-President of the Union or the Governor of any State or is a Minister either for the Union or for any State.

5. In case of the demise or impeachment or resignation of the President, the vice-president becomes the acting President as the office of the head of the nation cannot be kept vacant and stays on the post for a maximum period of six months and performs all the functions of the President.

7. The Vice President is elected for a period of five years. There is no fixed retirement age to the Vice President and he or she can be re-elected as the Vice President for any number of times.

8. The Vice President is entitled to receive the salary of the Chairman of the Council of States, which presently amounts to Rs 1,25,000 per month.

9. The Vice President can be terminated before the completion of fixed five-year term, either by resignation or by removal by the President. There is no formal process of impeachment for the removal of Vice President, and a removal proceeding can be initiated when members of the Rajya Sabha vote against the Vice President with an effective majority and members of Lok Sabha agree to this decision with a simple majority.

10. Unlike the President, the Vice President is not allotted any special residential privileges while in office. While the President of India stays in the Rastrapati Bhavan, the Vice President is not subjected to any such benefits during his or her tenure as the Vice President.