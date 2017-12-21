Vice President Venkaiah Naidu gives Ramnath Goenka Awards to 26 journalists

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu today presented the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards, instituted by the Indian Express group, to 26 journalists. (IE)

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu today presented the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards, instituted by the Indian Express group, to 26 journalists. The awards, named after the legendary founder of the Express Group, celebrate excellence in journalism, recognise courage and commitment and showcase the outstanding contributions of journalists from across the country. This year, in its 12th edition, the awards went to 26 journalists – in 25 categories, including print and broadcast -– for outstanding work done in 2016. An eminent jury, including former Supreme Court judge B N Srikrishna, HDFC Ltd chairman Deepak Parekh, former chief election commissioner S Y Quraishi and senior journalist Pamela Philipose, chose the winners from over 800 entries that came from all parts of the country, many of them in regional languages.

Here are the list of the winners in the Print category:

1) Reporting from J-K And The Northeast: Abhishek Saha, Hindustan Times

2) Hindi: Rahul Kotiyal, Satyagrah.scroll.in

3) Regional Languages: Reshma Sanjeev Shivadekar, Loksatta

4) Environmental Reporting: Jimmy philip, Deepika Daily

5) Uncovering Invisible India: S.V Rajesh, Malayala Manorama

6) Business and Economic Journalism: Utkarsh Anand, The Indian Express

7) Political Reporting: Muzamil Jaleel, The Indian Express

8) Sports Journalism: Qaiser Mohammad Ali, Outlook

9) On the spot reporting: Shubhajit Roy, The Indian Express

10) Investigative Reporting: Ritu Sarin, P V Iyer & Jay Mazoomdar, The Indian Express

11) Feature Writing: Sangita Barooah Pisharoty, The Wire

12) Foreign Correspondent Covering India: Ellen Barry, The New York Times

13) Commentary And Interpretative Writing: Tamal Bandyopadhyay, Mint

14) Civic Journalism: Chaitanya Marpakwar, Mumbai Mirror

15) Photo Journalism: Waseem Andrabi, Hindustan Times

– BROADCAST –

1) Reporting From J-K And The Northeast: Moumita Sen, India Today

2) Hindi: Ravish Kumar, NDTV India

3) Regional Languages: Dinesh Akula, TV5 News

4) Environmental Reporting: NO WINNER

5) Uncovering India Invisible: Manogya Loiwal, TV today

6) Business and Economic Journalism: Harshada Sawant, CNBC Awaaz

7) Political Reporting: Ashish Singh, News X

8) Sports Journalism: Bipasha Mukherjea, TV Today

9) On The Spot Reporting: Ashish Sinha, India News

10) Investigative Reporting: Sreenivasan Jain, NDTV 24×7