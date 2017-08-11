Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu advises media to report constructive debates, shun sensationalism

Deliberating further on the issue, Naidu cited a personal example, saying how media once ignored his speech.

On his first day as Vice-President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu came out with a package of advise for media. The newly-elected Rajya Sabha Chairman asked media to shun sensationalism and focus more on constructive debates that take place in the Parliament. Deliberating further on the issue, Naidu cited a personal example, saying how media once ignored his speech. Naidu said that several years back, as an enthusiastic member of Parliament, he had gone in-depth into the issues relating to agriculture in India and gave a nearly hour-long speech. The Rajya Sabha Chairman added that he won plaudits from several members in the House, who came to him and complimented for his speech. However, next day, Naidu was surprised to see his address was completely ignored by all the papers, barring one. Even the single mention only said that Naidu spoke eloquently on agricultural issues.

However, Naidu clarified himself by saying that media was independent for its coverage, but as the Chairman of the House, he would like to convey the widely held feeling among the members that media should focus more on constructive debates.

Further advising the lawmakers, Naidu said he does not approve of legislations being passed in the din and emphasised that it can happen when there are no disruptions. Naidu made his remarks in an apparent response to several opposition members, urging him to continue the practice of not allowing any bill to be passed amid pandemonium.

The new Rajya Sabha Chairman expressed his belief that MPs belonging to various parties were political rivals but not enemies. “We have to keep this in mind and work together,” he said, adding that all members should work to strengthen the country in line with their views and ideologies.