Vice President election result: Venkaiah Naidu wins; Narendra Modi congratulates him; here is what PM said

Elated over the victory of NDA candidate in Vice Presidential Election 2017, PM Narendra Modi on Saturday posted a series of tweets to congratulate Venkaiah Naidu. (PTI photo)

Elated over the victory of NDA candidate in Vice Presidential Election 2017, PM Narendra Modi on Saturday posted a series of tweets to congratulate Venkaiah Naidu. PM Narendra Modi, who took almost no time to take to Twitter to congratulate Naidu, said, “Congratulations to @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu on being elected India’s Vice President. My best wishes for a fruitful & motivating tenure.” In another tweet, “My mind is filled with memories of working with @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu, in the Party & Government. Will cherish this aspect of our association,” PM Modi added. The PM further added, “I am confident @MVenkaiahNaidu will serve the nation as a diligent & dedicated Vice President, committed to the goal of nation building.”

NDA candidate M Venkaiah Naidu was elected as the next Vice-President of India as he defeated Opposition candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi. Naidu got 516 votes against Gopalkrishna Gandhi’s 244, said election officer Shemsher K Sharif.

Congratulations to @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu on being elected India’s Vice President. My best wishes for a fruitful & motivating tenure. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2017

My mind is filled with memories of working with @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu, in the Party & Government. Will cherish this aspect of our association — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2017

I am confident @MVenkaiahNaidu will serve the nation as a diligent & dedicated Vice President, committed to the goal of nation building. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2017



Voting for the vice presidential election ended this evening with 98.21 per cent of members of Parliament exercising there franchise.

Assistant returning officer Mukul Pandey said at the closing of the voting process, 771 out of 785 MPs had cast their vote.

Two BJP leaders — Sanwarlal Jat and Vijay Goel — are hospitalised and could not vote, BJP leaders said. The NDA’s M Venkaiah Naidu is pitted against opposition candidate Gopal Krishna Gandhi.

The strength of the electoral college comprising both elected and nominated MPs of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha is 790.

There are two vacancies each in the LS and RS. One BJP Lok Sabha MP is barred from voting following a judicial pronouncement.