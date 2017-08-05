Vice Presidential Election 2017: Here is party wise list of 14 MPs who were absent from voting



The NDA’s M Venkaiah Naidu is pitted against opposition candidate Gopal Krishna Gandhi.

Voting for the vice presidential election ended in New Delhi on Saturday evening with 98.21 per cent of members of Parliament exercising their franchise. Assistant returning officer Mukul Pandey said at the closing of voting process, 771 out of 785 MPs had cast their vote. 14 MPs were absent from voting. These 14 MPs include 2 from BJP, 2 from Congress, 2 from IUML, 4 from TMC, 1 from NCP, 1 from PMK and 2 Independent.

Two BJP leaders – Sanwarlal Jat and Vijay Goel – are hospitalised and could not vote, BJP leaders said.

The counting began at 6 pm and the result would be out by 7.15 pm.

The strength of the electoral college comprising both elected and nominated MPs of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha is 790.

There are two vacancies each in the LS and RS.

One BJP Lok Sabha MP is barred from voting following a judicial pronouncement.