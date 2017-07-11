Vice President election 2017: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee congratulates Gopalkrishna Gandhi as Opposition nominee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today congratulated Gopal Krishna Gandhi on being unanimously chosen as a candidate for the post of vice-president by all opposition parties.(PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today congratulated Gopalkrishna Gandhi on being unanimously chosen as a candidate for the post of vice-president by all opposition parties. “Congratulations to Gopal Gandhi Ji for being unanimous choice of all Oppn parties for Vice President. His credentials are his biggest asset,” Banerjee tweeted. The name of only Gandhi, former West Bengal governor, was discussed when 18 opposition parties met to decide on their candidate for the vice presidential poll. The JD(U), which had broken ranks with the opposition over the presidential poll, attended the meeting which chose Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson to be its nominee for the next vice-president.