Vice President election 2017: Opposition will try to nominate the candidate unanimously, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

Vice President election 2017: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday morning said the Opposition parties will try to nominate a unanimous candidate for the upcoming vice-president election, reported news agency ANI. Azad told the agency that a meeting of all the opposition parties has been called on July 11 to take the final decision over this. “Have called meeting of all opposition parties on July 11. We’ll try to nominate a candidate (Vice President Elections) unanimously,” Ghulam Nabi Azad was quoted saying by the agency. A similar meeting was held by the opposition parties last month in which they decided to nominate former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar as their joint candidate for the upcoming Presidential election.

The vice-president election is scheduled to take place on August 5 and the process of filing nominations for it has already started after the Election Commission of India issued a notification regarding it. Neither NDA nor UPA has announced their candidate so far. The term of present incumbent Hamid Ansari, who has held the post for two consecutive terms, comes to an end on August 10. The last date to submit the nominations is July 18.

The scrutiny will take place on July 19 and the last date for withdrawing from the electoral battle is July 21. If there is a need for polling, it will take place on August 5 and the counting will be done on the same day in the evening. In the vice presidential election, a candidate requires 20 proposers and 20 seconders who should be members of Parliament. Members of Parliament will use special pens for marking their choice. Following the ink controversy in Rajya Sabha polls in Haryana last year, the Election Commission has decided to use special pens for the electors to mark their votes in the July 17 presidential election and the vice presidential polls.