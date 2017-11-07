Vice Presedent Venkaiah Naidu to inaugurate agrovision summit in Nagpur on Friday

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu. (Image: PTI)

President M Venkaiah Naidu will inaugurate the 9th Agrovision Summit in Nagpur on November 10. As per an official release issued today, the Vice President will land at the airport here at 3.30 pm on Friday and will proceed for the event scheduled at 4 P.M. He is scheduled to leave for Bhubaneshwar at 6:45 P.M on the same day. The three-day summit will be held at the Reshimbagh ground here. According to organisers, a mega agri expo and free workshops for farmers will be held during the summit, besides a livestock demo and a conference on allied agriculture. A business expert panel discussion will also be held on ‘Surplus Management and Special Workshops on Current/Important Agri Related Topics.

“The major attraction of the 9th Agrovision will be the Mega Exhibition which brings together a wide array of participants from corporate, the Central and state governments, PSUs, NGOs, R&D organisations, and educational and financial institutes,” organisers said while addressing a press conference today. Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Hansraj Ahir, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state Agriculture Minister Pandurang Fundkar will attend the inauguration function. Agriculture ministers of various states are also expected to attend the three-day summit.