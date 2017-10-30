Vice Admiral Karambir Singh will be the new FOC-in-C, ENC

Vice Admiral Karambir Singh will assume command of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) tomorrow at a ceremonial parade to be held here.

Vice Admiral Karambir Singh will assume command of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) tomorrow at a ceremonial parade to be held here. Vice Admiral Singh will assumes charge of the Command from Vice Admiral HCS Bisht, who will be retiring from services tomorrow, a Navy release said here. The parade will be held at the Naval Base where Vice Admiral Singh would inspect the ceremonial guard and review the platoons of naval personnel drawn from various ships and establishments of the ENC.

Vice Admiral Bisht will be accorded a farewell by the ENC by the traditional ‘pulling out’ ceremony, wherein he will be ceremonially pulled out in a jeep by flag officers and commanding officers of ships and naval establishments, the release added.