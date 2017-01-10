Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017: Live blog and updates-PM Narendra Modi welcomes international business fraternity

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017: The summit will be formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Youtube grab)

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017: A host of foreign leaders including Presidents, Prime Ministers and Foreign Ministers of several countries will converge at Gandhi Nagar to attend the eighth edition of four-day-long Vibrant Gujarat summit beginning on Tuesday. The summit will be formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi landed in Gujarat yesterday and participated in events related to the summit. The biennial summit, a brain child of PM Modi will be held at Mahatma Mandir. It was started with the aim to attract investment in Gujarat by then state chief minister Narendra Modi. The PM on Monday inaugurated India’s first international exchange –India INX — at the International Financial Service Centre (IFSC) of GIFT City in Gandhinagar, saying it will enable Indian firms to compete on equal footing with offshore firms.

Check out live updates:

7:31 AM: Watch this video

7:30 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate 8th edition of the four-day-long event today.