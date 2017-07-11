VHP warns Karnataka government against arrest of Hindu leaders  

The government would be held responsible for the consequences if the police went on to arrest Hindu leaders in the name of the incident, VHP district working president Jagadish Shenava said in a statement here yesterday. (Reuters)

VHP has warned the Karnataka government against arresting Hindu leaders who it alleged were wrongly booked in connection with the stone-pelting incident during an RSS worker’s funeral procession in Bantwal on July 9.The government would be held responsible for the consequences if the police went on to arrest Hindu leaders in the name of the incident, VHP district working president Jagadish Shenava said in a statement here yesterday. He said the procession was carried out peacefully and certain miscreants threw stones when it reached Kaikamba near Bantwal which was a sensitive area. Police were looking to arrest leaders of Hindu outfits for the incident, he alleged.

The locals participated in the procession, which was managed by VHP and Bajrang Dal, he added.The VHP and Bajrang Dal would provide a relief amount of Rs 50,000 to Sarath Madivala’s family.RSS worker Sarath died at a private hospital here on July 8 after an attack by unidentified assailants at B C Road at Bantwal on July 4.The Dakshina Kannada district administration has clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of IPC in the district excluding Mangaluru police commissionerate in view of communal clashes in the area in recent weeks.