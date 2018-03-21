VHP not part of out of court settlement efforts, says Dinesh Chandra

Supreme Court

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) said today that it had no connection with the efforts being made for an out-of-court settlement in the Ayodhya case and said it would abide by the court verdict in this regard.

Talking to reporters here, Dinesh Chandra, VHP’s international organization general secretary said, ” we are hopeful of an early verdict from Supreme Court…The court will now hear the case as title suit but our lawyers are confident that we have full proofs to to prove the disputed land as Ram Janmabhoomi”.

Chandra claimed that “if the apex court verdict goes against the Ram Janmabhoomi then we will urge the Union government to make a law for the construction of a Ram Janmabhoomi temple” on the site.

It is the responsibility of the Union government what message they want to give to the people, he said.

The Centre must remove all hurdles in the way of Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir construction, said Chandra.

Different efforts are going on for an out-of-court settlement of Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi dispute; the VHP has got no connection with any of them, we will abide by the court’s verdict, he added.