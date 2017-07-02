Veteran journalist Ravinder Randev passes away

During his career as a journalist spanning over 45 years, he worked for the Dainik Tribune, The Indian Express, Uttam Hindu, Pioneer and National Herald. He was also associated with the PTI for the last 20 years. (Twitter/@RajeshMandhotra)

Veteran journalist Ravinder Randev (82) passed away here today following a massive cardiac arrest. He is survived by wife Tripta Randev, daughter Shivani, son-in-law Sunil and two grandchildren. After serving in the Himachal Pradesh Education department for more than a decade, Randev joined the Vir Pratap daily newspaper as a staff reporter in 1972. During his career as a journalist spanning over 45 years, he worked for the Dainik Tribune, The Indian Express, Uttam Hindu, Pioneer and National Herald. He was also associated with the PTI for the last 20 years. Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh mourned the demise of Randev.

The governor, in his condolence message, said Randev was a thorough professional and a noble soul. Singh conveyed deep sympathies to the bereaved family members. He said Randev was a committed journalist, whose demise had created a void in the field of journalism. Former chief ministers Shanta Kumar and P K Dhumal also mourned the death of Randev. Information and Public Relations Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said the sudden demise of Randev came as a great shock to him as he had a long association with him.