Veteran journalist A Surya Prakash re-appointed Prasar Bharati chief

Veteran journalist A Surya Prakash was today appointed the chairman of the Prasar Bharati board for a second consecutive term till February 8, 2020, when he turns 70. The Smriti Irani-led information and broadcasting ministry issued an order today after a panel headed by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu recommended Prakash’s name for the post.

Prasar Bharati oversees the functioning of Doordarshan and All India Radio (AIR). Speaking to PTI, Prakash said that he wanted to thank the vice president, the members of the panel and the Union government for giving him the opportunity to serve a second term. Information and broadcasting secretary N K Sinha and Press Council of India (PCI) chairperson Justice (retd) C K Prasad were the other two members of the panel that recommended Prakash’s name for the post.

“The cornerstone of my engagement with Prasar Bharati does not change at all; at best it gets reinforced. My core pre-occupation will remain professionalising Prasar Bharati, creating content which is in sync with the New India vision, and digitisation. Yet, never losing sight of the core agenda of a public service broadcaster,” he told PTI when asked about his priorities. The big battle ahead is to make Prasar Bharati the favoured destination for all kinds of content made available in all possible formats for varying consumption classes, he said.