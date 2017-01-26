Veteran BJP leader Ramdas Agarwal dead

Veteran BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha member Ramdas Agarwal passed away here on Thursday following prolonged illness. (Twitter)

Veteran BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha member Ramdas Agarwal passed away here on Thursday following prolonged illness. He was 80. He is survived by wife and three sons.Besides a two-time national Treasurer, Agarwal was also the Rajasthan BJP president for several years.

Condoling his death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “His contribution towards building the BJP in Rajasthan will be remembered.”

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah also condoled Agarwal’s demise.