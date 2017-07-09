Veteran actor Sumita Sanyal dies at the age of 71

Sanyal died of heart failure at around 10.30 am at the age of 71. (IE)

Veteran actor Sumita Sanyal, who essayed supporting characters in ‘Anand’ and Satyajit Ray’s ‘Nayak’, died today at her south Kolkata residence.

Sanyal died of heart failure at around 10.30 am at the age of 71.She had been suffering from old age related ailments for some time, her family said.

Born in October 1945, she left behind her only son who was present when the end came. Sanyal acted in Bollywood films like Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s ‘Anand’ (1970) opposite Amitabh Bachchan and ‘Guddi’ (1971), and Gulzar’s ‘Mere Apne’ (1971).

She mesmerised the Bengali audience with her acting in films like Tarun Majumdar’s ‘Kuheli’ (1971), Tapan Sinha’s ‘Sagina Mahato’ (1970), ‘Nayak’ (1966). West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled her death. “Saddened at the passing away of veteran actress Sumita Sanyal. My condolences to her family, friends and fans”. Superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee also tweeted: “Saddened to hear about the demise of the veteran actress Sumita Sanyal. May her soul rest in peace.