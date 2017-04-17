Very little scope to better India-Pakistan ties: reports

The daily said Modi had warned that he would try to isolate Pakistan internationally, “something it seems he is still intent on doing. (Reuters)

Praying for “better sense”, a Pakistani newspaper on Monday moaned there was “very little scope for an immediate improvement” in India-Pakistan relations. Commenting on New Delhi’s reaction after a Pakistan military court sentenced an alleged Indian spy to death, The News International said in an editorial: “Good intentions aside, there seems to be very little scope for an immediate improvement. “Ever since Narendra Modi has come to power, he has torn to shreds whatever scraps of a peace process were left.”

The daily said Modi had warned that he would try to isolate Pakistan internationally, “something it seems he is still intent on doing. “The plain truth is that we do not have a partner in peace right now and for the foreseeable future. May better sense prevail.” New Delhi has warned that if the alleged spy Kulbhushan Jadhav was hanged, it would amount to “premeditated murder”.

Jadhav has been sentenced to death on charges of espionage and waging war against Pakistan. Islamabad says Jadhav was arrested in Balochistan. India says he was abducted from Iran.