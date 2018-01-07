Verdict against Lalu Prasad not final decision: Ashwani Kumar



Senior Congress leader and former law minister Ashwani Kumar today said the trial court’s verdict against RJD chief Lalu Prasad in a fodder scam case was not the final decision and that he deserved bail while respecting the judicial process. He said the trial court judgement was a part of the legal process that allowed him to appeal against it and seek bail. “The verdict of the trial court is not the final decision on the alleged culpability of Lalu Prasad whose long record of public service cannot be discounted while respecting the judicial process,” he said. “He deserves to be enlarged on bail persistent with the principles of of our libertarian constitution according to which bail is a rule and jail an exception,” he said.

Prasad was sentenced to 3.5 years in jail and fined Rs 10 lakh by the special CBI court in the fodder scam case relating to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from the Deoghar Treasury 21 years ago.