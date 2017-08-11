Venkaiah Naidu visits Raj Ghat, all set to take oath as Vice President today

M Venkaiah Naidu will take oath as the Vice President of India today. He visited Raj Ghat on Friday morning. (ANI image)

M Venkaiah Naidu visited Raj Ghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on Friday morning, according to ANI report. The former Union Minister will take oath as the Vice President of India today. Naidu also paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Deen Dayal Upadhaya in the national capital. Naidu, whose candidature was backed by BJP-led NDA, won the election on August 5 after bagging an overwhelming two-third votes against opposition candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi. The 68-year-old BJP leader from Andhra Pradesh had received 516 votes out of the total 771 votes cast while Gandhi could only manage 244 votes. Of the total 771 votes polled, 11 were found to be invalid.

Yesterday the term of the Hamid Ansari ended. Naidu will be the 13th person to hold the second highest constitutional post, according to PTI report. By virtue of being the vice president, Naidu will also preside over the Rajya Sabha as the Chairman.

Following the oath taking of Naidu, persons holding the three top positions in the country –the President, the Vice President and the Prime Minister — would come from the BJP.

Naidu will be the second BJP leader to become vice- president after Bhairon Singh Shekhawat (2002-2007). A two-term BJP president, Naidu was also elected to the Rajya Sabha three times from Karnataka. He represented Rajasthan in the Upper House of Parliament before he was nominated to the vice presidents post by the NDA.

He was minister for Information and Broadcasting and Housing and Urban affairs in the Narendra Modi government and earlier held the Parliamentary Affairs portfolio.

Naidu yesterday had expressed his disapproval of disruptions in Parliament and said he would enforce rules to run the Rajya Sabha but also seek cooperation from members.

A day before he is sworn in as vice president, Naidu said the government needs parliamentary approval to push legislations so it can implement the agenda for which it had received the people’s mandate.