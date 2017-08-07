Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President-elect, packs early to vacate his bungalow, know here why

NDA candidate and former Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu was elected as the 13th Vice-President of India after he secured over two-thirds of votes on Saturday, leaving Opposition nominee Gopalkrishna Gandhi far behind. (PTI)

NDA candidate and former Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu was elected as the 13th Vice-President of India after he secured over two-thirds of votes on Saturday, leaving Opposition nominee Gopalkrishna Gandhi far behind. While he headed the Ministry of Urban Development (MoUD), as per a report by The Indian Express, Naidu acted very firmly to get some of the Lutyens bungalows vacated.

As he has now been elected as the Vice-President, Naidu is aware and conscious of the scrutiny that he might attract if he kept his previous 30, APJ Abdul Kalam Road house occupied for too long as many MPs are known to do. For which the Naidu has already begun packing his stuff early at the bungalow. He stayed in the bungalow for the last 18 years and now will move to the official residence of Vice-President of India, located on No. 6, Maulana Azad Road in New Delhi. The report suggests that he has planned to vacate the house within the month of August.

Naidu received 516 votes out of total 771 votes cast against the joint Opposition candidate Gandhi, who could only manage 244 votes. Of the total 771 votes polled, 11 were found to be invalid. Even though 785 MPs are there in both Houses of Parliament, 14 MPs were absent from voting. Since the NDA has a majority in the Parliament, it was an easy win for the 68-year-old politician.