Venkaiah Naidu slams Rahul Gandhi, says forget 2019, Congress won’t taste power even by 2090

Hitting back at Congress yet again Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said that he is surprised at Rahul Gandhi’s claim of getting ‘Acche Din’ in 2019. Naidu took a swipe at Gandhi and said, “Forget 2019 Cong will not be able to come in power even in 2090.” Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi addressed his party workers at the Jan Vedna Sammelan in Delhi today and attacked PM Narendra Modi’s demonetisation move highlighting the trouble it has caused to common man. He said, “Demonetisation is just an excuse, PM Modi thinks he won’t be able to hide behind yoga, Skill India, Make in India schemes.” In the convention that was held at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi, Gandhi told people that ‘acche din’ will come only after Congress comes to power in 2019. Rahul also told party workers at the convention.

In the convention that was held at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi, Gandhi told people that ‘acche din’ will come only after Congress comes to power in 2019. Rahul also told party workers at the convention the his party stands with the people of India and tells them ‘daro mat’. He added that the party’s philosophy is to eliminate fear completely. He claimed Symbol of hand (Congress’ symbol) means don’t be afraid and so farmers and media need not to be afraid.

Earlier in the day, Venkaiah Naidu also raised his voice against Congress over its criticism of demonetization and said that the entire process was undertaken in a transparent manner and the Congress is “depressed” over the growing popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Union Minister claimed that the Opposition didn’t have the ‘guts’ to implement demonetization during its tenure. He said the Congress party just wants to make ‘false allegation’ and is not ready for a discussion on the issue in Parliament. He added that the Congress party is now going to people to voice their protest over demonetization, but people have voted them out in Gujarat Panchayat election, Gujarat municipal elections, in Chandigarh municipal elections, in Faridabad municipal elections and in Maharashtra.