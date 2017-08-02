Venkaiah Naidu seeks MPs’ support, promises to uphold spirit of Constitution

In a letter to all MPs who constitute the electoral college yesterday, Naidu gave an account of his long years in public life. (IE Image)

NDA vice-presidential candidate M Venkaiah Naidu has sought support from all parliamentarians, assuring them that he will uphold the spirit and principles of the Constitution and dignity of the office of the vice- president. In a letter to all MPs who constitute the electoral college yesterday, Naidu gave an account of his long years in public life. “I would like to assure that on being elected as the vice-president, it shall be my endeavour to defend and uphold the ideals that propelled the freedom struggle, the spirit and the principles of the Constitution of India, including justice, liberty, equality and fraternity and the cherished values of national unity and integration,” Naidu said.

Naidu said he was a firm believer in the principle of cooperative federalism. He noted that the Rajya Sabha may be required to play an “even more important role” in the years ahead to build a new and modern India. He said there is the responsibility of overcoming poverty, illiteracy, social and gender discrimination, corruption and debasement of politics. Naidu said that he was “fully conscious” of the role and responsibility of Parliament in furthering the cause of the nation. “With my long experience of legislative work, I am also conscious of the rights, responsibilities, and privileges of our MPs, the law makers,” he said.

Naidu said that Parliament and all the successive governments since Independence have played their part in the nation taking major strides in different spheres but still there is a lot to be done. “We today face the challenges posed by terrorism, climate change, economic and cultural globalization and the opportunities and disruptions of technology,” he noted. Naidu said that it would be his “endeavor to facilitate” the proper conduct of the Rajya Sabha so that all MPs can contribute their best to the making of a “new India”.”I can assure you that I will uphold the dignity of the office and protect the collective constitutional inheritance,” he said.