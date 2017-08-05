  3. Venkaiah Naidu profile: From ABVP to 13th Vice President of India; all you need to know about his political journey

Venkaiah Naidu profile: Venkaiah Naidu has been elected as 13th vice-president of India. Naidu, a prominent Bharatiya Janata Party leader, brings with him a great experience and a political career full of achievements.

Updated: August 5, 2017 7:28 PM
With an overall voting of 98.21 per cent, Venkaiah Naidu has become the next Vice President of India.

Venkaiah Naidu has been elected as 13th vice-president of India. Naidu, a prominent Bharatiya Janata Party leader, brings with him a great experience and a political career full of achievements. In some of his key roles, Naidu has served as National President, BJP (2002-2004), Union Minister of Rural Development (2000-2002), and Union Minister for Urban Development, Housing & Urban Poverty Alleviation and Parliamentary Affairs (incumbent). Born July 1, 1949, Naidu joined politics in his college days. Naidu pursued his under graduation in law with a specialisation in international law from Andhra University College of Law, Visakhapatnam.

Naidu joined BJP’s student wing ABVP during his college days, he was also an active member of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). A highly respected figure in Indian political circle, Naidu first hogged limelight during his 1972 Jai Andhra movement. He quickly rose to the ranks of President, Students’ Union, V.R. College, Nellore in 1971.

Both as a student leader and political figure, Naidu was popular for his brilliant oratory skills. In his initial days in politics, Naidu received support from Andhra’s agrarian class as he championed the cause of the farmers and worked for the development of backwards areas. Thanks to his activism and oratory skills, Naidu went on to become one of the most popular BJP leaders in Andhra Pradesh. Naidu, a former party president, was first elected as an MLA to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly twice from Udayagiri constituency in Nellore district in 1978. He was re-elected as an MLA in 1983.

Venkaiah Naidu profile.

In 1999, he served as the Union Cabinet Minister for the first time in Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. Serving as minister for Rural development, Naidu won accolades for aggressively pushing for reforms in Rural development and for the many schemes introduced during this period such as the ‘Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.’

Naidu rose to the ranks of National President, Bharatiya Janata Party, in the year 2002. In 2004, he was re-elected unopposed for a full 3-year term. Naidu vacated his President seat for Lal Krishna Advani, who took over as party president in 2004. In almost all the important issues, Naidu remained at the forefront of the BJP as one of its senior vice-presidents and an important campaigner. Naidu was again sworn-in as the Minister for Urban Development and Parliamentary Affairs on 26 May 2014 after Bharatiya Janata Party came back to power riding high on Narendra Modi wave.

Below is a detailed account of portfolios held by Venkaiah Naidu:

1971    President, Students’ Union, V.R. College, Nellore
1973-74    President, Students Union, Andhra University Colleges
1974    Convener, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Kshatra Sangharsh Samiti of Andhra Pradesh
1977-80    President, Youth Wing of Janata Party, Andhra Pradesh
1978-83 & 1983-85    Member, Legislative Assembly, Andhra Pradesh
1980-83    Vice-President, Youth Wing of All India B.J.P.
1980-85    Leader, B.J.P. Legislature Party in Andhra Pradesh
1985-88    General Secretary, Andhra Pradesh State B.J.P.
1988-93    President, Andhra Pradesh State Unit of B.J.P.
1993 -2000    General Secretary, All India B.J.P.
1996 – 2000    Secretary (i) BJP Parliamentary Board, & (ii) BJP CentralElection Committee, and (iii) Spokesperson, BJP
April 1998    Elected to Rajya Sabha from Karnataka (1st term)
1998 – 99    Member, Committee on Home Affairs and Member, Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Agriculture
1998 – 2001 & 2005 – 2013    Member, Tobacco Board
1999 – 2000    Member, Committee on Finance
Jan 2000    Member, Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Rural Development
2000 (Sept) -2002 (June)    Minister of Rural Development, Government of India
2002 (July) – 2004 (Oct)    National President, B.J.P.
2004 (Jan) – 2004 (Feb)    Member, Committee on External Affairs
June 2004    Re-elected to Rajya Sabha from Karnataka (2nd term)
2004 – 06    Member, Standing Committee on Finance
2005    Member, Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Agriculture and Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution
2006 – 2008    Chairman, Committee on Petitions (Rajya Sabha)
2006 onwards    Member, (i) BJP Parliamentary Board, and (ii) BJP Central Election Committee
2008 – 2014    Chairman, Committee on Home Affairs (Rajya Sabha)
June 2010    Re-elected to Rajya Sabha in June, 2010 from Karnataka (3rd term)
2011 (Dec) – 2014 (May)    Parliamentary Forum on Disaster Management
26 May 2014 onwards    Minister for Urban Development, Housing & Urban Poverty Alleviation and Parliamentary Affairs.
June, 2016    Re-elected to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan (4th term)

