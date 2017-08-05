Venkaiah Naidu is new Vice President of India, defeats Opposition pick Gopalkrishna Gandhi

The voting for the elections ended in Parliament with 98.21 per cent of members of Parliament exercising their franchise.

National Democratic Alliance candidate Venkaiah Naidu was on Saturday elected as 13th vice-president of India. NDA candidate Naidu defeated Congress led UPA pick Gopalkrishna Gandhi. The voting for the elections ended in Parliament with 98.21 per cent of members of Parliament exercising their franchise, news agency Press Trust of India reported. 771 out of 785 MPs had cast their vote, Assistant returning officer Mukul Pandey said at the closing of the voting process. The counting of the votes began at 6 pm. Two BJP MPs, Sanwarlal Jat and Vijay Goel, are hospitalised and could not vote, BJP leaders said. The strength of the electoral college comprising both elected and nominated MPs of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha is 790. There are two vacancies each in the LS and RS. One BJP Lok Sabha MP is barred from voting following a judicial pronouncement.

Earlier, Naidu said that he is now a “non-party man” and expressed confidence in getting support from Members of Parliament (MPs) casting their vote to elect the Vice-President of the country. “There is no my party or your party. Now I am a non-party man. The majority of political parties in India are supporting my candidature. I am confident that they will all vote in the election,” Naidu was quoted as saying PTI.

Naidu said that he is known to all his MPs in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. “That is why I am not campaigning also or canvassing also. I have written a polite letter to everybody. The response is very good. People are appreciative of my letter. I am confident they will all support me,” he said.

“I don’t want to make any comments against anybody. I am not contesting against any body. I am contesting for the vice-president of India nominated by a number of political parties. My contest is not against any individual or any party,” he added.