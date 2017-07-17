Venkaiah Naidu is NDA vice presidential election 2017 pick; Top 10 things to know about this Union minister

Naidu was Advani’s protege and had supported Modi for the Prime Ministerial elections held in 2014. (PTI)

Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu, today chosen as the Vice Presidential candidate by NDA, started as a young party worker who would put up posters of political stalwarts Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today tweeted, “A farmer’s son, M Venkaiah Naidu Garu brings years of experience in public life and is admired across the political spectrum. I know Naidu Garu for years. I have always admired his hard work and tenacity. He’s a fitting candidate for the office of Vice President.” Here are top 10 things to know about Venkaiah Naidu:

1. The former BJP national president hails from a farmers’ family in Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh, according to a PTI report.

2. Naidu was a member of the AP Legislative Assembly which he held for two terms.

3. The 68-year old has a law degree with a specialisation in international law from the Andhra University College of Law in Vishakhapatnam.

4. He was actively involved in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s activities and joined the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad in college.

5. Naidu was Advani’s protege and had supported Modi for the Prime Ministerial elections held in 2014.

6. He is currently the Cabinet Minister of Information and Broadcasting and the Union Minister for Urban Development and Housing.

7. Known to be a good orator, Naidu was elected to the Rajya Sabha thrice from Karnataka and currently represents Rajasthan.

8. Under Modi’s government, Naidu was also the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs.

9. In the previous NDA government of former Prime Minister Vajpayee, Naidu was the Rural Development Minister.

10. He is much acclaimed for his Rural development scheme ‘Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana,’ launched 16 years ago with an aim to connect remote villages to national highways.