Venkaiah Naidu elected 13th Vice President of India; here is how Twitterati reacted

Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu was today elected as the 13th Vice President of India. The former Union Minister was contesting against the joint Opposition candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: August 5, 2017 8:01 PM
Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu was today elected as the 13th Vice President of India. He said, “I will seek to utilise VicePresidential institution to strengthen hands of president and uphold dignity of the Upper House.” “I am very humbled, thankful to Prime Minister and all party leaders for their support” Naidu told PTI. The former Union Minister was contesting against the joint Opposition candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi. Since the NDA has a majority in the Parliament, it was an easy win for Naidu. He won 516 votes against Gandhi’s 244 votes . The 68-year-old politician had started his journey as a young party worker who would put up posters of political stalwarts Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani. The Vice President elect hails from a farmers’ family in Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh and was a member of the AP Legislative Assembly which he held for two terms.

Naidu has a law degree with a specialisation in international law from the Andhra University College of Law in Vishakhapatnam. He was also a Cabinet Minister of Information and Broadcasting and the Union Minister for Urban Development and Housing in the Modi government. On his nomination as NDA’s Vice Presidential candidate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “A farmer’s son, M Venkaiah Naidu Garu brings years of experience in public life and is admired across the political spectrum. I know Naidu Garu for years. I have always admired his hard work and tenacity. He’s a fitting candidate for the office of Vice President.”

A total of 771 out of 785 MPs cast their votes on Saturday taking the voting percentage to 98.21%. Apart from being the vice-president of India, Naidu will also be appointed as the ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

