Venkaiah Naidu elected 13th Vice President of India; here is how Twitterati reacted

Venkaiah Naidu elected 13th Vice President of India. (PTI)

Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu was today elected as the 13th Vice President of India. He said, “I will seek to utilise VicePresidential institution to strengthen hands of president and uphold dignity of the Upper House.” “I am very humbled, thankful to Prime Minister and all party leaders for their support” Naidu told PTI. The former Union Minister was contesting against the joint Opposition candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi. Since the NDA has a majority in the Parliament, it was an easy win for Naidu. He won 516 votes against Gandhi’s 244 votes . The 68-year-old politician had started his journey as a young party worker who would put up posters of political stalwarts Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani. The Vice President elect hails from a farmers’ family in Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh and was a member of the AP Legislative Assembly which he held for two terms.

Naidu has a law degree with a specialisation in international law from the Andhra University College of Law in Vishakhapatnam. He was also a Cabinet Minister of Information and Broadcasting and the Union Minister for Urban Development and Housing in the Modi government. On his nomination as NDA’s Vice Presidential candidate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “A farmer’s son, M Venkaiah Naidu Garu brings years of experience in public life and is admired across the political spectrum. I know Naidu Garu for years. I have always admired his hard work and tenacity. He’s a fitting candidate for the office of Vice President.”

Here are the Twitter reactions:

Congratulations to @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu on being elected India’s Vice President. My best wishes for a fruitful & motivating tenure. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2017

Congratulate @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu on his victory, wish him all the best for his new office. — Gopalkrishna Gandhi (@gopaIgandhi) August 5, 2017

Congrats #India for our newly elected VP sh @MVenkaiahNaidu! A dedicated, visionary leader & a true son of soil! #vicepresidentialelections — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 5, 2017

Just now met to congratulate @MVenkaiahNaidu garu for his spectacular victory in #VicePresidentialElections Wishing him all the best — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) August 5, 2017

Hearty congratulations to Shri @MVenkaiahNaidu ji on being elected as the Vice President of India. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) August 5, 2017

Warmest congratulations to Shri @MVenkaiahNaidu ji for being elected Vice President! India will benefit greatly from his wise leadership ???????? — Jayant Sinha (@jayantsinha) August 5, 2017

Congratulations to @MVenkaiahNaidu ji on being elected Vice President of India. My best wishes for success in your new responsibilities — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 5, 2017

Congratulations to Venkaiah Naidu Ji, who will be our next Vice President. We wish him well — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 5, 2017

Congratulations Shri @MVenkaiahNaidu Ji for being elected as the Vice President of India. My best wishes for a fruitful tenure. — ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 5, 2017

My heartfelt Congratulations to Sh Venkaiah Naidu ji for the historical victory in the Elections for 15th Vice President of India! pic.twitter.com/FtCTJtw6b5 — Ram Vilas Paswan (@irvpaswan) August 5, 2017

1970s : Venkaiah Naidu During Student Union Days

He Was Born In 1949 In Chavatapalem, a Remote Village In Nellore????#VicePresidentialElection pic.twitter.com/3ueWodfQ8n — Anit Ghosh???????? (@Indianit07) August 5, 2017

With the winning of Sh @MVenkaiahNaidu ji,

The #NDA is going to write a new history again

So support for making of the #NewIndia — Papan Panda (@papanpanda8) August 5, 2017



A total of 771 out of 785 MPs cast their votes on Saturday taking the voting percentage to 98.21%. Apart from being the vice-president of India, Naidu will also be appointed as the ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.