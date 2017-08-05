Venkaiah Naidu addresses first press-conference after vice-presidential elections; says will uphold Constitutional values, thanks PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah

Naidu added that he is a non-party man and will work towards upholding the constitution.

Venkaiah Naidu on Monday addressed his first press conference after winning the new Vice-Presidential Election 2017. “I am grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah, all the constituents of National Democratic Alliance (NDA), and all other non-NDA parties who supported me,” Naidu said. Naidu added that he is a non-party man and will work towards upholding the Constitution. “Particulary over whelmed as the honor has been conferred on a common man like me with a background of agriculture,” Venkaiah Naidu said. Fielded by National Democratic Alliance, Venkaiah Naidu was on Saturday elected as 13th vice-president of India. Naidu, who bagged 516 votes, defeated Opposition pick Gopalkrishna Gandhi by 272 votes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah, UP CM Adityanath Yogi, were among the politicians who congratulated Venkaiah Naidu.

Earlier, 98.21 per cent voter turnout was recorded with most members of Parliament exercising their franchise, news agency Press Trust of India reported. As per assistant returning officer Mukul Pandey, 771 out of 785 MPs had cast their vote. The counting of the votes began at 6 pm.

Two BJP MPs, Sanwarlal Jat and Vijay Goel, are hospitalised and could not vote, some BJP leaders told PTI. The strenght of total electoral college was recorded at 790. There are two vacancies each in the LS and RS. One BJP Lok Sabha MP is barred from voting following a judicial pronouncement.