Vehicles without pollution-under-control certificates not to get insurance renewal: Supreme Court

In a bid to curb pollution, the Supreme Court on Thursday ordered insurance companies against renewing annual insurance of vehicle in Delhi-NCR unless owners furnish a valid pollution-under-control (PuC) certificates. A bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur, while issuing a slew of directions, also asked the ministry of road transport and highways to ensure that all fuel refilling centres in the National Capital Region (NCR) have pollution-under-control centres. It also asked the authorities to issue specifications for the kind of equipment required to be installed at PuC centres, so regulatory violations can be curbed.

It accepted the recommendations of the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) to ensure mandatory linking of pollution under control certificate (PUC) with issue of annual vehicle insurance.

Though the EPCA has asked for limiting the number of PUC centres in the Capital and NCR as these are very difficult to supervise to prevent malpractices with limited inspection staff for monitoring, the ministry had opposed it.

Solicitor general Ranjit Kumar told the bench that the government was exploring the possibility of alerting vehicle owners once their PuC documentation expires. “We will develop a system under which a message will be sent to the owner, reminding him or her to apply for the PuC certificate upon its expiry.

This will let vehicle owners know that they are under supervision,” he said. Countering the argument, advocate Aparajita Singh, who is assisting the court on the EPCA’s behalf, said periodicity of the PuC and insurance papers should not be an obstacle. She said the vehicle owner should either present their last four or two PuC certificates while applying for insurance renewal.

The bench was hearing a PIL filed by environmentalist MC Mehta way back in 1985 dealing with various aspects of pollution.