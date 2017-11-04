Vasundhara Raje government plans mega event on demonetisation anniversary; 50,000 people to sing national anthem in Jaipur

The Vasundhara Raje government has planned a mega event to celebrate the first anniversary of demonetisation on November 8. (Reuters)

The Vasundhara Raje government has planned a mega event to celebrate the first anniversary of demonetisation on November 8. Around 50,000 people will reportedly assemble at SMS Stadium in Jaipur to sing the national song – Vande Mataram, and the national anthem – Jana Gana Mana. Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje will be the chief guest at the event which is aimed to “evoke love for family, environment and nation,” as per The Times of India reported. The opposition has reacted sharply to the government’s moves accusing that the BJP is resorting to hyper-nationalism to hide its failures. The event will be organised in association with Rajasthan Youth Board (RYB) and the RSS-backed Hindu Spiritual and Service Foundation.

In the two-hour event, Veteran Bollywood musician Anandji will play patriotic tunes. A yoga session is also being planned which will be led by CM Raje. Reacting to the government planned event, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Sachin Pilot said, “The event is a deliberate attempt by BJP to cover up its failures on demonetisation. BJP has made it a habit to resort to religion-based politics and hyper-nationalism to avoid answering questions,” as per TOI.

However, the RYB vice-president Sandeep Yadav came out in strong defence of the demonetisation event. He said such events are very important for the youth as it connects them with our culture and values. All youth wings under our organisation will participate in the event, he added.

The government took the decision three days after Jaipur mayor Ashok Lahoti made it mandatory to sing the national anthem and national song for all the staffers in the Jaipur Municipal Corporation. “The anthem will be played at the start of the day and the national song every evening at the headquarters,” Lahoti said. The mayor had said there was no opposition to the move and added that anyone who opposed it should go to Pakistan.