Vasco Da Gama-Patna Express derails; UP CM Yogi Adityanath expresses grief over train accident deaths

Conveying his sympathies to the families of the deceased, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today expressed grief over the death of passengers in a train derailment in Chitrakoot district. He wished speedy recovery to those who were injured in the fatal accident. The chief minister directed officials to ensure adequate and speedy treatment of the injured, an official release said. At least three passengers were killed and nine injured after 13 coaches of the Patna-bound 12741 Vasco Da Gama-Patna Express jumped the rails near Manikpur Railway Station in the early hours today. The deceased included a six-year-old boy and his father. Adityanath has also declared Rs 50,000 for each of the seriously injured and Rs 25,000 for those who suffered minor injuries, an official release said. Expressing grief over the death of passengers, the chief minister conveyed his sympathies to the families of the victims and wished speedy recovery to those injured.

The chief minister directed officials to ensure adequate and speedy treatment of the injured, an official release said. The railway ministry has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of those dead and Rs 1 lakh for those who suffered grievous injuries.