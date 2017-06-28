Vandals damage 36 cars in Mandsaur, cops say bid to fan riot

Unidentified persons damaged windscreens of 36 cars parked at different places in the town in the early hours today, which the police suspected was done to create a communal tension as vandals targetted vehicles of a particular community only. (Representative Image)

Police suspect that the incident was a handiwork of some mischief-mongers who wanted to create a communal tension in Mandsaur which was the epicentre of the farmers’ stir earlier this month. “Unidentified persons broke the windscreens of 36 cars parked outside the houses around 2.30-3 am at different places in the town,” Kotwali Inspector Vinod Kushwaha told PTI.

He said the incident provoked the car owners who drove down to Kotwali area with their damaged vehicles and blocked traffic for some time in noon. Kushwaha said acting on a tip-off given by an auto driver that some people were damaging the cars, the police chased a motorbike, but two persons riding it managed to escape. He said that police were going through the footage of CCTV cameras installed on roads to identify the vandals.

Around five persons might be involved in the incident, according to the officer. “They targeted vehicles of a particular community, with an aim to create a communal tension. The attack seems meticulously planned as it was carried out within 30 minutes,” said another police officer. He said a similar incident had taken place last year, but refused to elaborate.

Earlier this month, Mandsaur witnessed a clash between the police and farmers, resulting into the death of five farmers in firing by police. Meanwhile, some right-wing organisations organised a rally in the city this evening demanding the arrest of the accused immediately. District Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Singh said he has appealed to people to maintain peace as efforts are on to trace the vandals.