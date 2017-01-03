Former principal of St Stephen’s, Valson Thampu blames ‘mediocre teachers’ for poor NAAC rank

Revd. Valson Thampu, an educator and former principal of St Stephen’s College, University of Delhi, blamed “mediocre teachers” for poor St Stephen’s College rank. (PTI)

Revd. Valson Thampu, an educator and former principal of St Stephen’s College, University of Delhi, blamed “mediocre teachers” for poor St Stephen’s College rank. Thampu held mediocre teaching faculty liable, among other things for institution’s poor National and Accreditation and Assessment Council (NAAC) ranking, while maintaining that the NAAC accreditation process “stifles uniqueness” of institutions. The NAAC judges colleges based on teaching-learning techniques, infrastructure resources, student support, governance and leadership management among other parameters. A team from the NAAC visits colleges and interacts with the teachers, students and alumni before giving them a grade. Also the scores and rankings are valid for the next five years.

This is not the first time Thampu is passing negative remarks on the institute’s teaching faculty, as per The Indian Express last year too, while he was still the principal, Thampu had slammed teachers for the college’s poor performance. Holding the poor performance by the teachers as responsible for the rank-fall, Thampu took a swipe at them and wrote on social media that barring a handful of faculty, all of them are really mediocre. He also complained that hardly anyone is doing any serious research or study. And there is no feedback of any kind on teachers.

Despite being the most sought after college in Delhi University, St Stephen’s scored only 3.21 and was placed in the 12th position. However, not a single Delhi University college managed to secure the top grade from the NAAC. In fact, Delhi University’s top ranking college is Shri Ram College of Commerce with a score of 3.65 and the A+ grade, whereas Lady Shri Ram College for Women came second with 3.61 and Hindu College was third with 3.60. The top grade, A++, is given to institutions that score between 3.76 and 4.