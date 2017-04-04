Valmiki row: Punjab Police denies arresting Rakhi Sawant; actress’ representative says she ‘surrendered’

Rakhi Sawant’s spokesperson said the actress has surrendered. (Bollywood Hungama)

Within few hours of reports indicating that Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant has been arrested by Punjab Police, her spokesperson denied it, but added a proviso. The controversiual celebrity, Sawant was reportedly arrested on Tuesday afternoon in connection with a case filed against her for making derogatory remarks against sage Valmiki, the author of Hindu mythological epic Ramayana, on a private television channel. However, her spokesperson said she has not been arrested, rather she has ‘surrendered’ and left for Punjab. Meanwhile, the Punjab Police also clearly said that its team has not arrested Rakhi but they did not reveal anything about the actress having given herself up to authorities. Asked about the arrest, Dhruman Nimbale, DCP Ludhiana, said that there has been no arrest of Sawant, reported The Indian Express.



According to the Rakhi’s team, she left for Punjab via air. The team of cops which went to arrest her is also on its way back, but it travelling by train, the team said. Ludhiana police Commissioner Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh revealed to news agency ANI, “No arrest of Rakhi Sawant. News coming in media is not correct.” The official said that a police team from Ludhiana went to Mumbai to execute a warrant issued by a court of Ludhiana. But, she was not found at the given address and so it is on way back to Punjab after completing necessary formalities in the local police station of Mumbai, said Pratap.

The non-bailable warrant was issued against Rakhi after she failed to appear before a Punjab local court on March 9. The actress had to be present in court based on a complaint lodged by Narinder Adiya, an advocate, in July 2016 for making the derogatory remark against Valmiki. However, after the controversy emerged, the actress had apologised for it by saying she did not intend to hurt the sentiments of Valmiki community or anyone else. Rakhi had further said she used the example of Valmiki’s change of soul to explain the change in her friend and singer Mika Singh when he was accused in an assault case. “I just gave an example from what I have read in my childhood about Valmiki.”