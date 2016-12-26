Valley unrest: Mehbooba Mufti orders review of cases against youths not involved in ‘serious crimes’

Apart from her Cabinet colleagues, many senior officers from police and civil administration were present in the meeting. (Source: PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today ordered review of the cases filed against the youths who were not involved in “serious crimes” during the over five-month-long unrest in the Valley. An official spokesman said Mehbooba gave directions in this regard at a meeting called to review the pace of development works in south Kashmir.

Apart from her Cabinet colleagues, many senior officers from police and civil administration were present in the meeting. “Though not many youths are in custody now, a lenient view may be taken of youths who were either not involved in any serious offence, or were too young,” the spokesman said quoting Mehbooba.

The Valley had witnessed violent protest after killing of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani in an encounter with security forces on July 8.

During the meeting, the CM impressed upon the officers to be responsive to the winter-specific needs of people in the Valley, particularly in sectors like power and water supply, firewood and fuel availability and ration, the spokesman said.

She asked engineers of Power Development Department to rationalise their resources to address frequent power cuts during winters.

Mehbooba also reviewed the stock and supply position of essential commodities like fuel, ration etc in the district and directed their regular augmentation. She directed the officers to keep tempo of developmental works on and double their efforts to make up for the lost time.

She said though a good time of working season got lost this year, efforts should be made to make up by taking up and completing the works within or ahead of schedule.

The meeting was told work on several key development projects in the district is apace, including a 300-bed district hospital, Trauma Hospital at Bijbehara, degree colleges at Kokernag and Uttersoo, Pushwara bridge, polytechnic college at Larkipora, besides eight major bridges which are in various stages of completion.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated the meeting Hall in the Dak Bungalow complex. Built at a cost of Rs 4.88 crore, the meeting hall is first-of-its-kind in south Kashmir.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation of Khanabal-Batapora road to be constructed by the Department of Disaster Management, the spokesman said.