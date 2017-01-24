Vadodara incident: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu orders probe, but whose responsibility is it?

Shahrukh Khan reaches Delhi for promotion of his film Raees. (ANI)

Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu has today directed the director general of the Railway Police Force to probe the Vadodara incident in which a person lost his life at the railway station, after a huge crowd gathered to catch the glimpse of superstar Shahrukh Khan. He had reached there by train for the promotion of his upcoming film Raees’

Speaking to the media, Amit Kumar Singh, DRM, Vadodara said that the probe has started on the incident and the appropriate step will be taken on the matter.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan, while calling the incident as “unfortunate” said he was saddened with the incident prayed for the family of the deceased to stay strong. The man who lost his life was a relative of a colleague travelling with the actor.

Upon reaching at the Nizamuddin Railway station today , the actor while talking to the media said that his team had started the journey thinking to spend good time with each other when one of his coleagues lost someone on a trip like this, which was unfortunate.

Social activist Farid Khan Pathan of Vadodara, who reached the station fall due to the result of a chaos in the station. He was also rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

Large number of fans had raeched the station to see the superstar. Many even started banging the windows of the coach and some even threw stones to grab the actor’s attention. The police had to use lathis to disperse the mob.