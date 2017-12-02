Vacation orders against 875 occupants of Waqf property

The vacation orders have been issued to 457 persons encroaching on the Waqf property in Kotwali sub division, while the rest were from Darya Ganj sub division. (IE)

Delhi’s revenue department has issued vacation orders to 875 alleged illegal occupants settled on a Waqf Board property located at Darya Ganj in central Delhi. The order, dated November 28, issued by the Kotwali sub divisional magistrate (SDM) has given 15 days time to the alleged encroachers to leave the land occupied by them at the graveyard Taqia Kale Khan on Meer Dard Road. The order was issued under Section 55 of the Delhi Waqf Act, 1955, a revenue department official said. After the lapse of 15 days time, eviction drive will be started, he said. The Waqf Board chief executive officer has already passed requite orders in this regard under Section 54(3) of the Waqf Act, 1995. The vacation orders have been issued to 457 persons encroaching on the Waqf property in Kotwali sub division, while the rest were from Darya Ganj sub division.

A list of 288 encorahcers against whom eviction orders have been issued under Section 55 of the Waqf Act, 1955, has been sent to the sub divisional magistrate of Daryaganj, the official said. Under the Delhi Wakf Act 1995, the SDM of the area concerned is in charge of carrying out an order of eviction. According to Waqf Board officials, it owns about 2,000 properties in Delhi and nearly 30 per cent of it is under illegal encroachment including graveyard land, buildings, shops and land parcels.