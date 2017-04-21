Uttarakhand to bring up green issues at Niti Aayog meet

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who held a meeting with senior officials to set the state’s agenda, asked them to present the entire picture before the premier policy think- tank, giving the full picture of state and central government development projects to be hit by the declaration. (PTI)

The Uttarakhand government today decided to raise state-specific issues at the upcoming Niti Aayog meeting in New Delhi this Sunday. These will include development projects to be affected by the declaration of the stretch between Gomukh to Uttarkashi as an eco-sensitive zone. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who held a meeting with senior officials to set the state’s agenda, asked them to present the entire picture before the premier policy think- tank, giving the full picture of state and central government development projects to be hit by the declaration.

A 4,179.59 square km area from Gomukh to Uttarkashi was declared eco-sensitive by the erstwhile UPA government in December 2012. However, the state government has not yet implemented the notification on the ground that it will stall a number of development projects in the notified area.

The chief minister asked the officials to apprise the central body of the funds requirement of the state, besides the justification for a green bonus in recognition of its contribution to environment conservation. Uttarakhand has long been demanding a green bonus in return for its environment conservation efforts.