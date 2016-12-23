Uttarakhand sting CD: CM Harish Rawat gets CBI summons; to appear on December 26

The CBI has reportedly summoned Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat in the alleged Sting CD case and it has asked him to appear on December 26 before it. (PTI)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has reportedly summoned Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat in the alleged Sting CD case and it has asked him to appear on December 26 before it. Rawat is under scanner in a probe over a sting video in which he can be seen striking a deal with the rebel Congress leaders. Rawat has denied the allegations and dismissed the video calling it a fake – it was released by rebel Congress legislators, but he later did admit that he was on camera in the sting operation. In the sting operation which was done in March, rebel Congress lawmakers voted against the state budget and thereby triggered a political crisis. Prior to this as well, Rawat was summoned by CBI earlier this year for the same case.

After Rawat’s victory in the floor test during the elections this year, the state cabinet met in May and withdrew the notification recommending a CBI probe into a sting operation involving him. Instead, the state cabinet decided to constitute a Special Investigating Team to probe the case as it was a state subject.

Elsewhere today, the Anti Corruption Bureau has reportedly summoned the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Goa Chief Ministerial candidate Elvis Gomes asking him to report to the investigating officer on December 26 in a housing scam case.