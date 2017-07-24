Uttarakhand ropes in Airports Authority of India to develop civil aviation infrastructure in state

The Uttarakhand government has roped in Airports Authority of India (AAI) to develop civil aviation infrastructure in the state. (Representation Image Source: PTI)

The Uttarakhand government has roped in Airports Authority of India (AAI) to develop civil aviation infrastructure in the state. The two entities have signed an initial pact in this regard, under which the national airports operator will also assist state’s civil aviation authorities in obtaining necessary clearances for airport operations besides assessing commercial potential of various aerodromes in the hilly state, an official release said today.

“Uttarakhand is determined to fulfil the long-pending requirement of operational airports within the state. These airports would also be part of the Regional Connectivity Scheme and will boost tourism and air connectivity for the local public,” said Uttrakhand Chief Secretary S Ramaswamy. The scope of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is to identify relevant factors influencing the development of civil aviation infrastructure in Uttarakhand, assessing commercial potential of various airports in the state, identifying technical considerations for airport operations, evaluating site-related technical and engineering parameters for development of projects, according to the release.

The scope of collaboration also includes making estimate of the capital outlay for the future projects and development of master plan for existing and future civil aviation infrastructure in the state, it said. AAI will also assist Uttarkhanad Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) in obtaining necessary clearances for airport operations starting with the upgraded airport at Pithoragarh and later at Chiniyalisaur, it added.