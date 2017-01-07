Uttarakhand hills receive fresh snowfall; Cold intensifies

Higher reaches of mountains in Uttarakhand received fresh snow this morning with Nainital experiencing the first snowfall of the season after a gap of nearly two years while lower areas were lashed by showers making people shiver across the state. (PTI)

Higher reaches of mountains in Uttarakhand received fresh snow this morning with Nainital experiencing the first snowfall of the season after a gap of nearly two years while lower areas were lashed by showers making people shiver across the state. “A number of places located above 2000 metres in both Kumaon and Garhwal regions of the state have received fresh snow including Nainital and Mussoorie while it has rained in most places in the plains,” MeT Director Vikram Singh told PTI.

You May Also Like To Watch This:

Snowfall in the hills and showers in plains intensified cold conditions across the state with people at many places seen sitting around bonfires to warm themselves. The mountain peaks of Dhanolti near Mussoorie were covered under white sheets while ‘Chardham,’ the four famous Himalayan shrines, are chock a block with snow, he said. The lake city of Nainital experienced first snowfall of the season after a lapse of almost two years. It was raining since late night while snowfall started in the morning. All the snow clad peaks of the town were looking

fabulous. Kilbury, Ayaarpatta, Naina Peak, Snow View had more snow than lower parts of the town.

Being a weekend it’s a great gift for the tourists who had flocked in here this morning and were seen enjoying snow at various places. Before this it was in Feb 2015 only when Nainital

experienced a little amount of snowfall. 2016 faced a dry Winter spell without a snowfall or even winter rains, causing an alarming drop in water level of Naini lake. “This is a very good sign for environment as well as winter crops,” said an eminent environmentalist Ritesh Sah.