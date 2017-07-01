Uttarakhand HC asks Nainital admin to prepare plan to combat traffic woes Nainital. (IE)

The Uttarakhand High Court has directed the SSP and district magistrate of Nainital to work out a plan to combat traffic snarls witnessed during the tourist season every year. Each year, the summer season witnesses hordes of tourist arrivals in the town leading to day-long traffic jams disrupting lives of locals as well as dampening the experience of visitors. On a PIL filed by Ajay Rawat, a division bench of justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and U C Dhyani yesterday asked the authorities to submit short-term and long-term plans to fight the problem of overcrowding. D S Patni, Advocate for Nagar Palika Nainital, apprised the court that the state has released a fund of Rs 26 lakh in favour of the Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT). The CIRT will also look into the situation and implement plans for the betterment of roads. With tourists flooding the town to get a respite from the summer heat, Nainital suffered an unprecedented traffic jam on June 27. It was a day-long snarl due to which it took children two to three hours to reach home from their schools just two km away.