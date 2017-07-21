Uttarakhand govt to work seriously Narendra Modi’s action plan on climate change: CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

The Uttarakhand government will work seriously on the state action plan on climate change and ensure effective implementation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 8-point programme to combat the global challenge, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said today. (Reuters)

The Uttarakhand government will work seriously on the state action plan on climate change and ensure effective implementation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 8-point programme to combat the global challenge, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said today. Announcing this at a workshop on climate change here, he said development and environment conservation should go hand in hand rather than being in confrontation with each other. Rawat spoke of special care being taken by the state government to strike a balance between development and environment conservation in the implementation of projects like “13 districts – 13 tourist destinations”, a “culture village” in Dehradun and the revival of Uttarakhand’s rivers. The proposed Karnaprayag rail project in the state is electricity-based. Noting that developed countries of the world were the biggest contributors to global warming, he said it was unfortunate that the US had withdrawn from the Paris accord on climate change at a time when it had become a subject of global concern. Rawat asserting that the human pursuit of development should not damage the environment.