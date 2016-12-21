Uttarakhand govt inks deal with Delhi Metro for Haridwar- Rishikesh-Dehradun metro service

With an aim to introduce metro trains in the state, the Uttarakhand government has joined forces with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for introducing Haridwar- Rishikesh-Dehradun metro service. (Source: PTI)

With an aim to introduce metro trains in the state, the Uttarakhand government has joined forces with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for introducing Haridwar- Rishikesh-Dehradun metro service. In the first phase, the metro line will be built between Dehradun and Rishikesh further extending to Haridwar and other cities of the state. The State Urban Housing Development Authority (UUHDA) and the DMRC in the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for preparing a detailed blue-print report for the Haridwar-Rishikesh-Dehradun Metro rail project, reported PTI.

The deal was inked by UUHDA’s Chief Administrator R Meenakshi Sundram and DMRC Director (management) Somdutt Sharma for the commence of the project yesterday. The Uttarakhand government has allotted an amount of Rs 2.10 cr to the DMRC. DMRC is scheduled to prepare an initial report by the end of January and a detailed project report within the next months. As per Sundram, in second phase, the lines will be extended on Dehradun-Haridwar and Dehradun-Kalsi routes.

Talking to the news agency on the occasion, the CM said the metro rail line passing through Haridwar, Rishikesh and Dehradun will enable a hassle-free commute option for the residents. It will also boost tourism in the region, he added.

Earlier this month, even the Uttar Pradesh government flagged off the trail run of Lucknow Metro. The project was initiated by the Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) that was registered under the Companies Act by the state government in 2013, to execute metro-rail project in the city. Padma Vibhushan E Sreedharan, who has spearheaded some big projects in the country including Konkan railway and Delhi metro, is the Principal Advisor of LMRC.